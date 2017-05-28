Latest News
Air Chief flies Dhanoa ‘Missing Man’ formation

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published:May 28, 2017 6:01 am
indian air force, missing man air force, air force missing man formation, air force chief, bs dhanoa, indian express news The Air Chief was on a three-day visit to the Bathinda station.

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff, on Saturday led a four-aircraft MiG-21 ‘Missing Man’ formation flypast at Air Force Station Bhisiana, near Bathinda, to honour Kargil martyrs.

The ‘Missing Man’ flypast is an aerial salute to honour the fallen comrades-in-arms.

The Air Chief was on a three-day visit to the station. On this day in 1999, Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, Vir Chakra (posthumous), died during the Kargil conflict. He was at that time Flight Commander of 17 Squadron.

