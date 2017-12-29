Air Chief BS Dhanoa flies the last sortie of the ‘Hawkeyes’

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa in a MiG-21 trainer aircraft before flying at Air Force Station Nal today. The Chief of Air Staff taxying out, in the foreground of a water cannon salute. Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa in a MiG-21 trainer aircraft before flying at Air Force Station Nal today. The Chief of Air Staff taxying out, in the foreground of a water cannon salute.

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa on Friday flew the last sortie of the ‘Hawkeyes’, bringing a glorious end to the reign of the T-96 aircraft. The Chief of the Air staff is on a three day visit to Air Force Station Nal, one of the premier air bases operating the MiG-21 aircraft.

Addressing the personnel of the Station during his visit, Dhanoa emphasized on the importance of aerospace safety, its various aspects and also stressed on the physical security of the base. He also congratulated all personnel and their families for the upcoming year.

On his arrival, the Chief was received by Air Commodore Rajat Mohan VM, Air Officer Commanding Station Nal and other senior officers, where 108 Squadron, the ‘Hawkeyes’ is being number plated.

