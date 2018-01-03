AIMPLB thanks those seeking triple talaq bill be sent to Select Committee

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board said the bill was against the Constitution. (File photo) The All India Muslim Personal Law Board said the bill was against the Constitution. (File photo)

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday thanked those parties in the Rajya Sabha that

pressed for sending the bill against triple talaq to a select committee and hoped that they will stick to their stand.

“AIMPLB is thankful to the parties and MPs in the Rajya Sabha who pressed for sending the bill to the select committee for removing all its shortcomings,” board’s spokesman Maulana Khalilurrehman Sajjad Nomani told PTI. “We hope that these parties will stick to their stand…We also hope that the allies of the BJP-led NDA will express their views on the issue in the Rajya Sabha in accordance with the voice of their conscience,” Nomani said.

“The BJP is ignoring shortcomings in the bill which will make the issue of divorce more complex…We condemn the BJP in the strongest of words over its stance in this regard,” he said. “In its present form, the difficulties of Muslim women will increase manifold… This bill is not only against the Constitution but also the Supreme Court verdict of August 22, 2017,” Nomani said.

Earlier in the day, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tabled the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill in the Rajya Sabha that witnessed heated exchanges between the opposition and the BJP over sending the bill to select committee. The Rajya Sabha was later adjourned for the day. The bill against instant triple talaq was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App