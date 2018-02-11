AIMPLB sacks cleric for suggesting out of court settlement in Ayodhya dispute

The latest development comes days after Salman Nadwi had come out in public with his stand on the issue following a meeting with Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, where he extended his support to the construction of Ram temple (Source: ANI) The latest development comes days after Salman Nadwi had come out in public with his stand on the issue following a meeting with Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, where he extended his support to the construction of Ram temple (Source: ANI)

Maulana Salman Husaini Nadwi, who suggested an out of court settlement in the Ayodhya Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid case, has been sacked by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

“The board reiterated its uncompromising stand on Babri Masjid issue. Salman Nadwi is still speaking against the Board stand. So the board was left with no other option. The committee has unanimously decided to remove him,” said Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, AIMPLB member.

The latest development comes days after Salman Nadwi had come out in public with his stand on the issue following a meeting with Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, where he extended his support to the construction of Ram temple and hinted shifting the site of the mosque to settle the politically sensitive issue.

Ravi Shankar expressed surprise at the move on Twitter. “Maulana Salman Husaini Nadwi’s expulsion from the AIMPLB comes as a surprise, as several members of the board have met with me & expressed their commitment to foster amity amongst Hindus & Muslims & to peacefully resolve this issue,” he tweeted.

AIMPLB, meanwhile, maintained that the board was not in favour of gifting the masjid land. “Babri Masjid is an essential part of faith in Islam and Muslims can never abdicate the masjid nor they can exchange land for masijd, gift masjid land. Babri masjid is a masjid and it will remain a masjid till eternity. By demolitioning it never loses its identity,” AIMPLB was quoted as saying by ANI after the big public meet in Hyderabad.

The Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute has been festering between Hindus and Muslims since the late 19th century over a piece of land, which is claimed by the former to be the birthplace of Hindu Lord Ram and therefore advocate the construction of a Ram Temple.

The Babri Masjid, built in 1528-29 CE, was demolished by Hindu Karsevaks on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, triggering massive riots across the country. The case is now pending in the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, the three-judge Supreme Court bench fixed March 14 as the next date of hearing in Ayodhya case as some of the documents and translations were yet to be filed before the apex court.

With ANI inputs

