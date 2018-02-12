AIMPLB expels member who advised out-of-court settlement in Babri case

Nadwi placed his proposal suggesting an out-of-court settlement on first day of the meet, triggering a furore. Nadwi placed his proposal suggesting an out-of-court settlement on first day of the meet, triggering a furore.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has expelled its member Salman Nadwi after he refused to withdraw his suggestion that the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute should be settled out of court. Nadwi was expelled during AIMPLB’s three-day meet in Hyderabad that concluded on Sunday.

On Sunday, AIMPLB also issued a declaration in which it stated that the country is passing through a very critical phase, and its democratic values are being systematically eroded. The declaration stated that minorities, especially Muslims and other backward sections, are being subjected to a spate of atrocities. Attempts are also being made to alter aspects of the Sharia, it said. “Under these circumstances, Muslims for sure are feeling insecure. There is no doubt that the present day conditions in the country are a matter of grave concern to the Muslims. But, even in these critical times, there is no need for the Muslims to feel dejected or disappointed or lose faith in their strength,’’ it stated, adding that Muslims should repose faith in the Almighty.

Nadwi placed his proposal suggesting an out-of-court settlement on first day of the meet, triggering a furore. He stayed away the next day and told The Indian Express that he would continue talks with Hindu groups alongside Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

