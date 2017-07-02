Aiming GST roll out in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP asks MLAs to be present at the proceedings

The party directive comes after a BJP core group meeting which met under the chairmanship of general secretary Ram Madhav here on Sunday to discuss party strategy on the issue. (File Photo) The party directive comes after a BJP core group meeting which met under the chairmanship of general secretary Ram Madhav here on Sunday to discuss party strategy on the issue. (File Photo)

Ahead of the special session of both the Houses of State Legislature at Srinagar to discuss the application of Goods and Services Tax in Jammu and Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party has asked all its legislators to remain present during proceedings of both the Houses on all days beginning Tuesday.

The party directive comes after a BJP core group meeting which met under the chairmanship of general secretary Ram Madhav here on Sunday to discuss party strategy on the issue. Union Minister of State in the PMO Dr Jitendra Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh were also present at the meeting which lasted for nearly three hours.

“All the party legislators have been asked to remain present during special session of the Legislative Assembly beginning July 4 and participate in debate on GST said party state president Sat Sharma, who also happens to be the MLA from Jammu West Assembly constituency. It was decided to issue whip to all the party legislators for the purpose, he added.

Sharma hoped that a decision making GST applicable to Jammu Kashmir anytime between July 4 -July 8, the days for which Legislative Assembly session has been called. “We wanted it to be made applicable here also along with other parts of the country from July 1, but opposition parties always opposed it and wanted to delay it, Sharma added.

Though there was need to get it passed through the Assembly, but Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti wanted to evolve a consensus and have all political parties discuss it, the BJP leader said. Now, the Assembly session has been called and discussion will take place over the issue, he added.

Union Minister of State in the PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, expressed confidence that GST will be made applicable to the state, saying that both the coalition partners, BJP and PDP, are on the same page and there is no difference of opinion so far as the approach on GST is concerned. “There were some hiccups and obstacles raised by certain political parties out of their political considerations and now they have also realized they cannot carry forward, he added.

Special session of the Legislative Assembly is beginning on July 4 to discuss GST and it will have four sittings up to July 8. The Legislative Council will, however, have three sittings beginning on July 4 and ending on July 8 as it will observe holiday on July 6 and 7.

