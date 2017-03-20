AIMIM corporator held for rioting, burning police van

Newly elected All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator Shahnawaz Shaikh was on Saturday arrested along with 16 others for allegedly vandalising the Trombay police station and burning a police van parked outside it. The incident occurred around 10 pm, after the Trombay police arrested a 20-year-old man, Arvind Chinwa, for allegedly posting a morphed picture on social media that hurt the religious sentiments of a group. The accused was booked under section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the IPC.

However, a mob of nearly 150 people gathered outside the police station, demanding that the man be handed over to them. Shaikh, elected corporator from ward 145 last month, is alleged to have been a part of the mob. “We have arrested 17 people, including AIMIM corporator Shahnawaz Shaikh. Further investigation is on and we are looking for other rioters,” said SI Annasaheb Sonur. The AIMIM has, meanwhile, claimed that their corporator has been falsely implicated. ENS

