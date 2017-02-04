AIIMS staff behaviour ‘most important reason’ for dissatisfaction among patients  

The feedback from patients taken under “Mera Aspataal” has identified staff behaviour as the “single most important reason” for dissatisfaction among patients who visits AIIMS. (File Photo) The feedback from patients taken under “Mera Aspataal” has identified staff behaviour as the “single most important reason” for dissatisfaction among patients who visits AIIMS. (File Photo)

A feedback service at AIIMS in New Delhi has identified staff behaviour as the “single most important reason” for dissatisfaction among 22 per cent of nearly 46,000 patients who visited the hospital between October to December last year, with an official terming the data as “red flag”. However, the number of dissatisfied patients has dropped from 33 per cent up to October 20 last year to 22 per cent between October 21 to December 4, 2016.

The feedback from patients, was taken under a initiative “Mera Aspataal” (My Hospital) launched by Union Health Minister J P Nadda last year which aims at empowering the patients by seeking their views on the quality of experience in a public healthcare facility. According to the ‘Mera Aspataal’ feedback data, of 95,847 responses received in the initial phase up to October 20 last year, 67 per cent patients were very satisfied and satisfied, while 33 per were dissatisfied.

However, the number of “those very satisfied and satisfied in the second phase from October 21, 2016 to December 4, 2016 improved to 78 per cent while those dissatisfied reduced to 22 per cent from 45,481 responses received. The single most important reason for dissatisfaction was identified as behaviour of staff,” an official statement said.

Under the ‘Mera Aspataal’ initiative, patients visiting government hospitals will be able to give their feedback on the quality of services at the facility on various parameters including cleanliness. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences said it has commenced follow up work on the feedback received and convened meetings of HOD’s and Medical Superintendents to discuss it.

“The Mera Aspatal feedback is a red flag for us. AIIMS will strive for improving client satisfaction and expectation. AIIMS administration will formulate plans to improve communication skills and inculcate habits for building soft skills amongst all stakeholders,” Deputy Director (Administration) V Srinivas said.

He said AIIMS will continue to support the quality improvement project being implemented in the Departments of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Emergency Medicine, Pediatrics and Hospital Administration. “AIIMS will request the Health Ministry for more nuanced data, department wise, from the ‘Mera Aspataal’ application that will enable us to address the areas to be tackled on priority and the significant areas of concern,” he Srinivas said.