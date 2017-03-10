AIIMS scraps decision on separate OPD counter for VIP cases

AIIMS AIIMS

HOURS after The Indian Express reported that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to open a “new counter” at its out-patient department to cater “exclusively” to patients recommended by the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Union Health Minister J P Nadda and “VIP references” from MPs, the premier facility withdrew the decision.

Confirming the move, sources said, “The decision to set up the exclusive counter for patients recommended by the OSD to the health minister and other VIP references has been withdrawn following a meeting on Thursday. An official circular is yet to be issued in this regard. The media and protocol division, which has been co-ordinating VIP referrals, will continue to handle such cases.”

The Indian Express had reported Thursday about a circular issued by the AIIMS administration on February 23 on the “new counter” at the Rajkumari Amrit Kaur OPD.

“In order to address the concerns of OSD to President, AIIMS and to streamline the OPD registration (new and follow-up) of patients recommended by the OSD to President, AIIMS and Members of Parliament, an additional counter shall be opened with effect from March 1, 2017,” the circular had stated. Health Minister Nadda also holds the post of president, AIIMS.

Sources said that Thursday’s decision was taken by the hospital administration headed by Dr D K Sharma, medical superintendent. They said that the earlier decision had been taken by the administration to make the “process faster”.

“The media and protocol division has always handled VIP referrals in the hospital. This division has moved to the new convergence block. From the convergence block to OPD is quite a distance. So it was felt that everything should be operated from the OPD block. This would have made the process faster and simpler for VIP referrals,” said a senior AIIMS official.

“Now everything will be handled at the convergence block itself. The earlier decision was taken to deploy fewer people for VIP referrals and avoid administrative inconvenience,” sources said. Sources said the decision to set up the the “exclusive counter” was taken “unilaterally” by the hospital administration, and that the faculty association was not consulted. “There was no requirement for a separate counter for VIPs. There is an online registration system, which everyone can use. This move was discriminatory in nature,” said a senior member of the AIIMS faculty association. On an average, AIIMS gets 10,000 patients daily at its OPD counters.