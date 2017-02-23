AIIMS fires senior resident doctor over nurse’s death

The nurse, Rajbir Kaur, with husband Manish Behl. Express photo The nurse, Rajbir Kaur, with husband Manish Behl. Express photo

Taking a serious view of the death of a pregnant nurse, Rajbir Kaur, at AIIMS on February 4, the institute’s administration Tuesday terminated services of a senior resident of the anaesthesiology department, who had been accused of medical negligence.

The administration said the moves comes after the inquiry committee found the senior resident “guilty” of “wilful absence” of his duties.

It also said the AIIMS director will issue a “displeasure of memorandum” against another senior resident of the gynaecology department, involved in the surgery. A formal declaration will be issued against the doctor, and she will not be employed with AIIMS once her contract ends.

The administration also issued a showcause notice to the consultant on call of obstetrics and gynaecology, under whose supervision the surgery was performed, asking why action should not be taken against him. Officials said the panel found that the consultant on call “was not present for the emergency operation despite being informed”.

Following Kaur’s death, three senior residents — two from gynaecology and one from anaesthesia — had been accused of medical negligence. The administration had said they would be “off duty” till a final call is taken based on findings of the eight-member inquiry panel headed by Professor S C Sharma, head of the ENT department. “Based on the committee’s findings and two rounds of meetings at the level of director, AIIMS, the following administrative action has been taken. An amount of Rs 10 lakh compensation shall be given to the nurse’s next of kin,” V Srinivas, deputy director, administration, AIIMS, said.

Officials said a “warning” will be issued to the junior resident in the anaesthesiology department as the panel found he had “left the operation theatre under pressure from residents of obstetrics and gynaecology”.

Officials told The Indian Express that the inquiry had found that Kaur’s was a “low-risk pregnancy” and that labour was was “progressing well” till there a was a “sudden drop in heart rate, necessitating emergency surgery”.

The administration also directed the head of department, anaesthesia, to “ensure that a consultant will be available” to supervise anaesthesiology services in ICU, main OT, radiology department, and maternity OT.