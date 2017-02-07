AIIMS doctors on partial strike over suspension of colleagues

Yesterday, the AIIMS administration restored its order of suspending five resident doctors within minutes of deciding to revoke it, with the nurses’ union changing their stand. (File Photo) Yesterday, the AIIMS administration restored its order of suspending five resident doctors within minutes of deciding to revoke it, with the nurses’ union changing their stand. (File Photo)

The AIIMS Resident Doctors Associaton (RDA) today went on a partial strike after the administration did not revoke the suspension of five resident docters over a nurse’s death due to alleged negligence. The RDA has also threatened that if suspension orders are not taken back in the next 24 hours, it will shut down all emergency and critical care services.

In a letter to the Director, the RDA said that during their meeting with the administration and nursing union representatives yesterday a consensual decision was taken that the suspension orders against the five doctors concerned will be revoked with immediate effect.

“But sadly, the administration has backed out of its commitment, under undue influence of the Nursing Union. It is unfortunate to see the administration buckling under pressure like this, and continuing to maintain wrongful stand.

“In the current scenario, we are left with no alternative but to withhold all outdoor and indoor patient care services with immediate effect. We also notify that if no rightful action is taken in the next 24 hours, we will be forced to shut down emergency and critical care services as well from 8 AM, February 8,” the RDA said in the letter.

The RDA further said that though patient care continues to remain the guiding spirit of residents, they cannot function under a constant threat of such possible “knee-jerk” reactions.

Also, an eight-member committee under the chairmanship of Dr S C Sharma, head of the ENT department, has been constituted to probe into the death of the pregnant nurse due to alleged negligence.

The nurses’ union had demanded action against the doctors and had threatened to go on strike following which five doctors were suspended on Sunday.

According to sources, based on an interim report, an agreement was reached yesterday among the administration, Nurses’ Union and RDA that the suspension will be withdrawn and the five doctors will go on leave till the new committee submits its report.

“However, the consensus was eluded as the doctors started celebrating the decisions and the Nurses Union took objection to it and changed their stance. Following this, the administration decided to continue with the suspension order,” a source said.

Rajbir Kaur, a nurse with AIIMS, died during delivery through caesarean section. Kaur suffered a cardiac arrest during the surgery.

During treatment, she lost her baby and was put on life support. She died on Saturday night.