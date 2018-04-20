Netaji reference: Forward Bloc to move legally against makers of ‘Kammara Sambhavam’ alleging distortion of history

‘Kammara Sambhavam’, directed by Ratheesh Ampat, features Malayalam superstar Dileep in the lead role. ‘Kammara Sambhavam’, directed by Ratheesh Ampat, features Malayalam superstar Dileep in the lead role.

Alleging distortion of history, a political party has hit out at Malayalam movie ‘Kammara Sambhavam’ and said it will move legally against the film makers.

The All-India Forward Bloc, a left-wing party founded by Subhas Chandra Bose, said such movies which “cite creative freedom to distort history” should not be encouraged.

“I am not questioning their creative freedom, we should be careful while replicating history,” said AIFB general secretary G Devarajan. “There is a scene in which Subhash Chandra Bose asks Kammaran to form a new party in Kerala, which is a lie. That never happened. The party flag they show in the film is red in colour with an image of a tiger…Which is our party flag. Why are they distorting history like this. They cannot cite creative freedom to distort history,” he added.

The AIFB general secretary further asserted that the party has always spoken for creative freedom, but movies which distort history should not be encouraged. “Tomorrow if they recreate Godse’s killing of Gandhi and show it in favourable light, what will happen? Such movies should not be encouraged,” said Devarajan.

The movie, which hit the screens last week, has so far garnered mixed reviews at the box office.

