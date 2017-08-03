Aid will be stopped if schools try to ‘extort’ money: Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said he has received several complaints about various educational institutes who force students to buy uniform from a particular shop Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said he has received several complaints about various educational institutes who force students to buy uniform from a particular shop

Goa government has warned the educational institutes that their grant-in-aid will be stopped if they “extort” money from the students under some or the other pretext. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said he has received several complaints about various educational institutes who force students to buy uniform from a particular shop or fine them if they don’t attend the annual picnic.

“We will not tolerate educational institutes extorting money from the students under some or the other pretext. We will stop their grant-in-aid if they are found doing that,” he told the state legislative assembly today.

Parrikar said that the schools will have to follow certain guidelines which will be issued by the state education department. The chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of education, said the state government has given thrust to this segment.

“In the next five years, the Gross Domestic Product on education will be five per cent,” he said.

Responding to the question on deteriorating quality of food provided under mid day meal scheme, Parrikar appealed to the parents to keep a check on it.

“We have empowered parent teachers’ association to certify the quality of bill before we sanction bill of the mid day meal provider,” he said.

The minister said next academic year onwards, the PTAs will have to classify the food under A, B or C grade.

“Those food providers who get C grade will lose their contract, while those with A or A plus will get the bonus,” he said.

Parrikar also announced formation of Educational Development Fund under his chairmanship to provide infrastructure finance for educational institutes. He said that the fund would be non-lapsable and amount to the tune of Rs 100-150 crore would be provided under this fund.

