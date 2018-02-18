AICC plenary from March 16

A plenary session of the AICC to ratify Rahul Gandhi’s election as the new president, elect the new Congress Working Committee and discuss and evolve the party’s future strategy will be held in Delhi on March 16, 17 and 18.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Congress steering committee chaired by Rahul and attended by top leaders, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. Indicating changes in the Congress, Rahul told the meeting that the composition of the AICC must reflect a blend of experience of senior leaders and dynamism and vitality of the youth. He said women, SCs, STs and backward classes should be given first priority when AICC is reconstituted.

