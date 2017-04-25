AICC intervenes, orders fresh probe: ‘Who let Gaurav Upadhyay in?’

A WEEK after Shiv Sena leader Gaurav Upadhyay allegedly joined Congress with fake supporters, only to be expelled the same day, the party has ordered a fresh probe into the incident following intervention of the All India Congress Committee.

This comes after Upadhyay was arrested from a massage parlour in Lucknow on charges of being involved in flesh trade last Friday.

Sources said while an internal inquiry has already been ordered, a fresh probe — to be conducted by senior party vice-presidents in UP, Rajesh Mishra and Raja Ram Pal — was ordered as several leaders attended the function, in which Upadhyay had joined Congress.

On April 16, Upadhyay — who had contested the UP polls from Lucknow Cantonment and lost — had joined Congress with several “supporters” in a grand function at the party headquarters in Lucknow. Soon after, it came to light that many of his supporters were daily labourers, who claimed that they were not paid for participating in the function.

Though Gaurav had denied the charges, he was expelled the same day. State party president Raj Babbar and AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, who were in Lucknow on April 16, had denied that they knew about Upadhyay’s induction. Gaurav, however, had claimed that he had met Babbar before he joined the party.

Sources said the probe has found that over 10 party office-bearers were present at the induction ceremony on April 16. “The entire cost of the arrangement was borne by Upadhyay… Leaders who were present included Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh, party organisational in-charge Fazale Masood, disciplinary committee chairman Ram Krishna Dwivedi, city president Bodh Lal Shukla and in-charge of joining, Madan Mohan Shukla. Office-bearers from the Congress communication department were also present,” said a source.

“A fresh probe has been ordered, as it was strange that while so many office-bearers attended the function, which took place in a grand manner inside the party office, no one bothered to inquire about Upadhyay,” said a senior office-bearer.

“We have taken statements of leaders and will submit our report in a few days,” said Rajesh Mishra. Asked whether he will speak to Upadhyay, he added: “He is no longer a member of the party, as he has already been removed. There is no point speaking to him. Our inquiry is based on the information taken from party leaders and office-bearers.”

Raj Babbar, who was in Lucknow on Monday, said: “As many allegations and counter-allegations have come up, the need was felt for an independent probe. I recommended it and after approval from the AICC general secretary in-charge, two senior leaders have been given the task.”

Asked about allegations that he knew about Upadhyay’s induction, Babbar said: “I have told the inquiry committee members that they were free to question me as well on the issue.”

