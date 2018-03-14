‘AIB Knockout’ case: Bombay HC refuses interim relief to Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor

Singh and Kapoor were part of the ‘AIB Knockout’ event in Worli, on Dec 20, 2014. (File) Singh and Kapoor were part of the ‘AIB Knockout’ event in Worli, on Dec 20, 2014. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to grant interim relief to actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, who had sought the quashing of a first information report (FIR) registered against them in 2015 for allegedly using “obscene and abusive language” during the ‘AIB Knockout’ event held in Mumbai in December 2014. The actors had approached the High Court last month, after they received summons from a Pune police station in connection with the FIR. A Bench of Justice R M Savant and Justice Sarang Kotwal said it would consider granting relief after activist Santosh Daundkar, one of the complainants, is served with a copy of the petition. The court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 3.

On December 20, 2014, Singh and Kapoor, along with 10 others, were part of the ‘AIB Knockout’ event at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Worli. On January 20, 2015, the video of the event was uploaded on YouTube and subsequently went viral.

In February 2015, Daundkar filed a complaint, saying the show was “pre-scripted”, “vulgar”, “obscene” and “pornographic”. Following the complaint, an FIR was filed at Tardeo police station against all those who participated, including Singh and Kapoor.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App