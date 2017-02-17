AIADMK’s K A Sengottaiyan named Leader of Tamil Nadu Assembly

AIADMK senior leader KA Sengottaiyan (PTI Photo) AIADMK senior leader KA Sengottaiyan (PTI Photo)

Senior AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan, who made a comeback to the Cabinet after nearly five years, was today named Leader of the Assembly. “School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister K A Sengottaiyan has been appointed as Leader of the House,” Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretary A M P Jamaludeen said in a release.

Sengottaiyan was sacked by late Jayalalithaa as Revenue Minister in July 2012. Party headquarters secretary at that time, he was also sacked from that post. His sacking came months after police had arrested his Personal Assistant and official driver in February 2012 on charges of criminal intimidation and trespassing.

When AIADMK assumed office in 2011, he was allotted agriculture portfolio. During the cabinet reshuffle in November 2011, he was made Minister of Information Technology. In the January 2012 reshuffle of the Cabinet, he was made Revenue Minister.

After he was sacked in July 2012 and till his induction as a Minister yesterday, he had been a legislator without any other office. O Panneerselvam was Leader of the House till he resigned as Chief Minister on February 5. He was also the leader of the House when Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister.

Natham R Viswanathan, a senior Minister during the 2011-16 AIADMK regime, had functioned as Leader of the House after Panneerselvam took over as Chief Minister in 2014 following Jayalalithaa’s conviction in the Disproportionate Assets case by a trial court in Bengaluru.