AIADMK’s EPS faction passes resolution stating TTV Dinakaran’s position illegal

At a meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami, the AIADMK (Amma) camp passed a resolution stating that deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran’s position in the party is illegal. The resolution also said that his recent decisions regarding appointments are not permissible according to party rules.

“TTV Dhinakaran’s appointment as deputy general secretary on February 15, 2017 after his expulsion from the party by our then general secretary Jayalalithaa on December 19, 2011, is illegal as it is against the party law 30(V),” the resolution said. It also said Dinakaran’s appointments were done with the aim of causing confusion in party ranks. Hence, the party’s cadres were asked to reject the appointments that were made by Dinakaran.

This is the first time that the EPS faction of the AIADMK has come out formally against Dinakaran. He was named the deputy general secretary of the party by his aunt Sasikala, who is currently lodged in a Bengaluru prison after being convicted in the disproportionate assets case.

