AIADMK(Amma) wants resolution to urge Centre to recall Kiran Bedi

By: PTI | Puducherry | Published:April 8, 2017 7:52 pm
The opposition AIADMK(Amma) has called for a special session of the Puducherry Assembly to adopt a resolution urging the Centre to recall Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. Bedi has been interfering in the routine administrative affairs which is not a healthy trend in a democracy and hence the Assembly should have a special session to adopt a resolution to urge the Centre to recall Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, AIADMK (Amma) legislature wing leader A Anbalagan told reporters Puducherry.

As a result of the continuing war of words between the Lt Governor and the territorial government “several developmental works have come to a standstill,” he alleged. Anbalagan further said, “Puducherry is now cutting a sorry figure before the public because of the unending confrontation between the two constitutional authorities.”

