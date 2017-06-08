AIADMK wants to loot Tamil Nadu: DMK

Former AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Nataraj. (PTI Photo) Former AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Nataraj. (PTI Photo)

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK) on Thursday said that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is not interested in governing Tamil Nadu, but only wants to come into power in order to con the state. “The Assembly Session is going to be held from June 14 that too after repeated demands from our leader MK Stalin. He has also predicted that it would be difficult. One thing is clear that the AIADMK is not interested in governing the state, but they are only interested in ensuring that they stay in power so that they can continue looting Tamil Nadu which they have done so far,” DMK spokesperson A. Sarvanan told ANI.

He added that ousted AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, who has been thrown out of the party as said by the party members, is commanding respect from most of the party MLAs.

“There is a three-way split in the AIADMK party. We will have to see how this is going to go forward,” Sarvanan said.

The DMK on Wednesday said the time was rife for the AIADMK Government to step down and let a fresh mandate take place after Dhinakaran remained non-committal to the idea of merger between the Edapadi K. Palanisamy and O. Panneerselvam factions.

AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala appointed Dhinakaran, her nephew, as her deputy before she went to jail to serve a four-year sentence for corruption.

He was sidelined by the party as it attempted a reunion with a rebel faction led by former Tamil Nadu chief minister Panneerselvam, whose main condition for a merger was that Sasikala and her family be kept away from the party and the government.

