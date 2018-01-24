Madras HC seeks EC reply on TTV Dhinakaran’s plea for name, symbol of his faction

AIADMK Member Dinakaran in New Delhi on saturday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal AIADMK Member Dinakaran in New Delhi on saturday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

The Madras High Court on Wednesday sought the Election Commission’s reply on sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran’s plea for a suitable name and symbol for his faction till the plea for the two-leaves symbol is decided, reported PTI. The high court also issued a notice to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam for claiming their faction is the real AIADMK.

Last week, Dhinakaran had cited technical hurdles in forming a new political outfit saying there were no such difficulties in functioning as the AIADMK (Amma) if the court allowed them to use that name. In a statement, Dhinakaran had said: “The MLAs can, however, be part of the AIADMK Amma (faction) if the court allows that name. That is why our MLAs (disqualified) say they will function under the leadership of Chinnamma as the AIADMK Amma. There is nothing wrong in it.”

On January 17, the rebel leader had said there was no immediate necessity for him to float a new political party and that he would move the court, seeking permission to function as the AIADMK (Amma). He had already moved the court, challenging the validity of the AIADMK general council meeting, which had annulled the appointment of his aunt Sasikala as the party’s interim general secretary.

