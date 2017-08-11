Apt word for TTV Dinakaran is ‘420’, says Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Earlier in the day, the chief minister also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed a range of issues including the merger of the AIADMK factions.(ANI Photo) Earlier in the day, the chief minister also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed a range of issues including the merger of the AIADMK factions.(ANI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday took a dig at AIADMK Amma’s deputy chief TTV Dinakaran and said the apt word for him is ‘420’, according to news agency ANI. This comes a day after the TTV Dinkaran camp hit out at Palaniswami for questioning the authority of the Deputy General Secretary. The chief minister was also called a ‘traitor’ by two senior leaders of the Dinakaran camp.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed a range of issues, including the merger of the AIADMK factions. He also spoke to PM Modi about the state’s demand of exemption from NEET exam.

Addressing the media after his meet with the Prime Minister, Palaniswami also reacted to the opposition DMK’s statement that it would move a motion of no confidence against the government “if required”. He said his party will sail through in case DMK brings a no confidence motion against them in Tamil Nadu Assembly again.

DMK working president M K Stalin’s statement of no confidence motion comes a day after the Palaniswami faction said Dinakaran’s appointment as the deputy general secretary of Tamil Nadu’s ruling party was against party bye-laws and questioned his authority to intervene in party affairs.

