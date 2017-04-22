Bribery charge: AIADMK’s TTV Dinakaran questioned by Delhi Police

AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran

In connection with an alleged attempt to bribe an EC official, AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran appeared before the Delhi Police for questioning on Saturday. After 3 pm, he arrived at Crime Branch Inter State Cell office in Chanakyapuri. The office was guarded with tight security and mediapersons weren’t allowed to enter the premises.

A senior police official told news agency PTI, “Dinakaran is being asked about the money trail, his association with Sukesh (Chandrasekar) and whether he has met any Election Commission official or not. After this, there is high possibility of cross-questioning of the two.”

Dinakaran’s questioning began at 3 pm amid tight security and his lawyers were not allowed to accompany him during the questioning by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. The police said they are going through his call logs, WhatsApp messages and SMSes.

Earlier, Delhi Police had served summons to the controversial AIADMK leader on Wednesday night at his Chennai residence in the case. The leader was involved in bribing an Election Commission official to get the party’s ‘two-leaves’ symbol.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the alleged middleman who made the deal of Rs 50 crore was sent to police custody by a Delhi Court. The Crime Branch reportedly recovered Rs 1.3 crore and two luxury cars from Chandrashekhar. Election Commission also cancelled the RK Nagar by-election following this incident. The election date will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, residents of the police compound at Teen Murti Marg faced inconvenience today as there was heavy security and checking owing to AIADMK (Anna) leader T T V Dhinakaran’s appearance before police for questioning here.

First Published on: April 22, 2017 6:14 pm