Madras HC says no floor test till Sep 20 after TTV Dhinakaran faction moves court

Hours after TTV Dhinakaran faction of AIADMK moved the Madras High Court demanding a floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the court on Thursday said there can’t be a floor test till September 20, reported ANI. Dhinakaran had last week appealed to the Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to take an action on the plea seeking ouster of Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and the demand for floor test in the Assembly.

Dhinakaran, who has the support of 21 MLAs, had said that he urged the governor to direct Chief Minister Palaniswami to show his majority in the Assembly. In a statement to the media, Dhinakaran had said: “It is evident that he (Palaniswami) has no majority. Therefore he should be asked (by the Governor) to prove majority.” The sidelined leader also claimed that the Palaniswami camp itself acknowledged the fact that they do not fulfill the requisite number.

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, which has one seat vacant (R K Nagar, represented by late J Jayalalithaa), the AIADMK has 134 MLAs, excluding the Speaker. The DMK has 89 legislators, its allies Congress eight and IUML one. The Dhinakaran camp has been pressing for the ouster of Palaniswami as chief minister since the factions, led by the latter and his predecessor Panneerselvam respectively, merged on August 21.

Meanwhile, members of the faction, met Election Commission officials in Delhi and raised the issue of Sasikala’s dismissal from the post of interim chief of AIADMK saying that the party’s General Council meet should not be considered valid. Dhinakaran had earlier sought to play down the unified AIADMK’s decision annulling the appointment of his aunt V K Sasika as interim party chief, indicating that the court will have a final say on the issue.

