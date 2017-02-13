Amid Tamil Nadu political deadlock, Attorney General advises Governor to conduct floor test

O Panneerselvam (left), VK Sasikala O Panneerselvam (left), VK Sasikala

As the power struggle within AIADMK shows no sign of abating, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Monday advised Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao that a special Assembly session be convened within a week for a composite floor test to end the political deadlock plaguing the state.

The Attorney General cited the 1998 Supreme Court judgement in the Jagdambika Pal case in which the apex court had ordered a floor test in the Assembly to determine who among the two claimants — Pal and Kalyan Singh — had majority to assume the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Earlier, AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala headed for the resort at Koovathur for a third consecutive day to hold key discussions with the MLAs, who have allegedly been locked up there amid fears of switching loyalties. Meanwhile, support for caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has been swelling up with a state minister and six MLAs (one of them is also a Minister) and 11 MPs switching over to his camp.

Sasikala, who claims to carry forward the legacy of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, is currently facing a rebellion by Panneerselvam, who alleged that he was forced to step down from his post.

On Sunday evening, Sasikala met AIADMK MLAs housed at the private resort. During the closed-door interaction, she is learnt to have promised them that she will form the government in 72 hours and asked them to “stay strong”. In a press meet later, she tried to dispel “rumours” that the MLAs had been locked up at the resort. She said all the MLAs were in touch with their families and also claimed that some women legislators were being threatened by unidentified people.

With inputs from PTI

