AIADMK symbol: Dinakaran approaches Delhi HC challenging EC order

Dinakaran moves Delhi HC challenging EC order in two leaves symbol row

Rebel AIADMK faction’s TTV Dinakaran on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the Election Commission’s order in the two leaves symbol case. The court has admitted the plea and is likely to hear the matter on Friday, reports ANI.

The Election Commission last week allotted the AIADMK’s “two leaves” symbol to the unified front of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami (EPS) and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS). In its 83-page order, the EC said it “is of the considered opinion that the petitioners group led by Shri E Madhusudhanan, O Paneerselvam and S Semmalai, and also supported presently by the impleading applicant Shri E K Palaniswami, the present Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, enjoys support of majority of members, both in the organisational and legislature wings of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra (AIADMK).”

With the EC’s order, the EPS-OPS camp can now contest the election using the “two leaves” symbol. However, after the order was passed, Dinakaran said the poll panel “cannot act impartially”, and that he would challenge the order in the Supreme Court. READ MORE

The election panel had last Friday announced that election to the Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly seat will be held on December 21. Counting of votes will be held on December 24, and the election process will be completed before the 26th, it added. The seat fell vacant after the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016.

