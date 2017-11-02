AIADMK symbol row: E Palaniswami-O Panneerselvam faction accuses Dhinakaran group of ‘delaying tactics’

Meanwhile, the Sasikala-Dhinakaran faction defended before the poll body, the elevation of V K Sasikala as the party interim general secretary. (Source: PTI Photo) Meanwhile, the Sasikala-Dhinakaran faction defended before the poll body, the elevation of V K Sasikala as the party interim general secretary. (Source: PTI Photo)

The AIADMK’s E K Palaniswami-O Panneerselvam (EPS-OPS) faction on Wednesday accused the Sasikala-Dhinakaran group of "deliberately delaying" a decision in the ‘two-leaves’ party symbol case. The fifth hearing in the case before the Election Commission on Wednesday also ended in a stalemate with the EPS-OPS group alleging that the other faction was "consuming most of the time on demanding cross-examination of some party members who had allegedly submitted fake affidavits".

As the arguments remained inconclusive, the next hearing in the case is set for November 6.

EPS-OPS faction counsel Mukul Rohatgi told reporters after the hearing that Sasikala faction counsel was only interested in delaying the hearing.

"We opposed it. Now, the last day given to the other side is Monday (November 6)," he said.

When asked how long he thought the case would continue, Rohatgi said matter-of-factly, "On Tuesday, we will close the hearing".

Meanwhile, the Sasikala-Dhinakaran faction defended before the poll body, the elevation of V K Sasikala as the party interim general secretary.

"In 1989, Jayalalithaa was elevated as interim general secretary of AIADMK. The same procedure was followed during Sasikala’s elevation. Senior leader E Madhusudhanan, who had signed the papers for Jayalalithaa, is trying to conceal this fact before the EC. Abhishek Singhvi would be putting forth stronger arguments on Monday," faction counsel Raja Senthoor Pandian said.

The Dhinakaran camp also maintained that the deadline of November 10, set by the Supreme Court for the poll panel to decide on the issue, was not binding in nature.

