AIADMK symbol case: TTV Dinakaran taken to Chennai for further investigations

TTV Dinakaran (File Photo) TTV Dinakaran (File Photo)

AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran was escorted to Chennai by officials of the Delhi Crime Branch on Thursday, to further investigate his role in allegedly bribing an Election Commission officer to retain the AIADMK’s ‘two-leaves’ symbol ahead of the RK Nagar by-polls. Dinakaran, who was arrested by the Delhi Police, was remanded to five days’ police custody by a local court on Wednesday.

“I’ll talk to you later,” he told reporters outside the airport, reported news agency ANI. Dinakaran is likely to be taken to locations in Chennai to ascertain a money trail that began with a hawala operator in the city and ended at a Chandi Chowk-based hawala operator.

Ahead of the RK Nagar by-elections, necessitated by the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the two factions of the AIADMK were keen to keep the party’s name and symbol. The police are probing allegations that members of the Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led faction bribed an Election Commission officer to retain the party’s name. The elections were later cancelled.

Dinakaran was arrested on Tuesday night after undergoing four consecutive days of questioning by authorities. During the interrogation, he admitted to meeting Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is considered to be the AIADMK middle-man who facilitated the deal worth Rs 50 crore. Dinakaran, however, said he did not give Chandrasekhar any money.

Dinakaran was arrested along with his friend Mallikarjuna, who is also currently in police custody.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd