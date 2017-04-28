AIADMK symbol case: Police arrest Delhi-based hawala operator from IGI airport

Ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran arriving to appear before Delhi police for questioning in connection with an alleged attempt to bribe an EC official for retaining the two leaves party symbol. (Source: PTI, File) Ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran arriving to appear before Delhi police for questioning in connection with an alleged attempt to bribe an EC official for retaining the two leaves party symbol. (Source: PTI, File)

Delhi Police detained an alleged hawala operator from the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi on Friday in connection with a case against AIADMK member TTV Dinakaran allegedly bribing an Election Commission official over the party’s ‘two-leaves’ symbol, news agency ANI reported. The alleged hawala operator, Naresh, is reportedly an aide of ‘middleman’ Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The development comes a day after Dinakaran, who is currently in police custody, was taken to Chennai to investigate the money trail that is likely to have started at a hawala operator based in Chennai and ended with one in Chandni Chowk.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Praveer Ranjan confirmed the arrest to PTI.

Separately, after questioning Dinakaran in Chennai, a highly-placed officer told The Indian Express that there is no direct evidence to corroborate his relationship with Chandrasekhar, or the Rs 1.3 crore recovered from the latter. “All that we have now is an audio tape of a brief conversation between Dinakaran and Chandrasekhar. It is insufficient to link Dinakaran to the bribery case,” the officer told The Indian Express. The top officer added it is rare for the police to file an FIR against a senior politician solely on the basis of an audio tape, which cannot be validated before a court.

Dinakaran has been booked under IPC sections 170 and 120b and Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Delhi Police are investigation whether members of the Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led faction of the AIADMK party bribed an Election Commission officer Rs 50 crore to retain the party’s symbol ahead of the RK Nagar by-polls, which was later cancelled.

First Published on: April 28, 2017 12:08 pm

