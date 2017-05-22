AIADMK symbol case: Court rejects middleman Sukesh Chandrashekar’s bail

Sukesh Chandrasekar, the ‘middleman’ arrested in the Dinakaran bribery case, outside the police station in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. (Express/Tashi Tobgyal. File photo) Sukesh Chandrasekar, the ‘middleman’ arrested in the Dinakaran bribery case, outside the police station in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. (Express/Tashi Tobgyal. File photo)

A special court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of an alleged middleman arrested in the Election Commission bribery case, involving AIADMK (Amma) faction leader T T V Dhinakaran. Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry said it was not appropriate to grant bail to Sukesh Chandrashekar at this stage as it was a serious crime and he could tamper with the evidence.

The court also said the investigation of the Delhi Police Crime Branch was going on and the agency was probing the recovered CD containing alleged conversation between Dhinakaran and Chandrashekar, who was arrested on May 16.

The court, which was scheduled to hear on Monday the bail plea of Dhinakaran and his close aide Mallikarjuna, listed the matter for May 26 after the leader’s counsel sought an adjournment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now