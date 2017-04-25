AIADMK symbol bribery row: Dinakaran to be questioned for fourth consecutive day

Ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran Ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran

TTV Dinakaran, the ousted deputy general secretary of AIADMK, will be interrogated by the Delhi Police crime branch for the fourth consecutive day in connection with allegations of bribery ahead of RK Nagar assembly bypoll. He was booked by the police for allegedly attempting to bribe an Election Commission official via a middleman to obtain the party’s two-leaves poll symbol before the bypoll.

In addition, Dinakaran’s lawyer and his personal assistant Janardhanan have been summoned to the Crime Branch office.

On Monday, Dinakaran, Sasikala’s nephew, could only leave the crime branch post midnight as he was being interrogated for a gruelling eight hours. The crime branch reportedly suspects the involvement of a nexus, which is run by a higher authority. A day before, Dinakaran was cross examined along with Janardhanan and his friend Mallikarjuna.

Dinakaran, who is battling two money laundering cases against him, was given a questionnaire, which included queries about the money trail, his association with alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and also regarding whether any meeting with the EC officials took place. It is believed that Chandrashekhar had struck a deal worth Rs 50 crore to help the AIADMK-Sasikala faction keep the ‘two leaves’ election symbol.

Following the allegations of bribery, the Election Commission had cancelled the bypoll, necessitated after the death of chief minister J Jayalalithaa in December.

Last month, the Election Commission had frozen the ‘two leaves’ symbol of AIADMK, saying both the factions cannot use the party symbol as well as its name for the R K Nagar assembly bypoll that was scheduled for April 12.

