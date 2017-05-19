AIADMK symbol bribery case: Court issues production warrant for Dinakaran for tomorrow

TTV Dinakaran (File Photo) TTV Dinakaran (File Photo)

A special court on Friday ordered the production of AIADMK (Amma) faction leader T T V Dinakaran on police’s plea seeking his consent to obtain voice sample required for its investigation in the Election Commission bribery case. Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry issued a production warrant directing the Tihar Jail authorities to produce Dhinakaran, who is in judicial custody.

The court’s direction came on Delhi Police Crime Branch’s plea seeking to obtain Dinakaran’s consent for voice sample. The court had yesterday allowed the police to take steps for obtaining his consent.

The police had earlier sought permission to obtain the consent of Dhinakaran and arrested alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekar to compare their voices with those contained in a CD recovered during the investigation.

While Dhinakaran had raised objection on the maintainability of the police’s plea, Chandrashekar had refused to give his consent for taking his voice samples.

The court also listed for tomorrow the bail plea of Chandrashekar, who has sought the relief claiming he was made a scapegoat and falsely implicated in the case.

Dhinakaran, his close aide Mallikarjuna, Chandrashekar and suspected hawala operator Nathu Singh, another accused in the case, are lodged in judicial custody till May 29.

Fifth accused, suspected hawala operator Lalit Kumar alias Babu Bhai, was arrested yesterday and is presently under police custody till tomorrow.

Dhinakaran was arrested here on the night of April 25 after four days of questioning for allegedly attempting to bribe unidentified EC officials to get the undivided AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ election symbol.

His faction had hoped to obtain the symbol for by-election to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu, which was later on cancelled by the EC after the alleged irregularities were reported in the media.

The EC had frozen the AIADMK’s symbol after two factions of the party — one led by Dhinakaran’s aunt Sasikala and the other by former chief minister O Panneerselvam — staked a claim to it.

Dhinakaran has been accused of allegedly arranging money from undisclosed sources and getting it transferred from Chennai to Delhi through illegal channels.

Mallikarjuna was arrested for allegedly facilitating the Rs 50 crore deal between Dhinakaran and Chandrashekar, who was arrested on April 16

