Much depends on Centre’s advice: K Rosaiah on Tamil Nadu Governor’s move

Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao need not necessarily take into consideration the claim of AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala that she is enjoying the support of majority of party MLAs so as to be invited to form the government in the southern state, former Tamil Nadu Governor K Rosaiah said on Friday.

Rosaiah, a former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, is also of the opinion that the Governor’s decision of whom to be invited to form the government would largely depend on the “suggestions” he receives from Delhi in this kind of “abnormal situation”.

“He (the Governor) can take any decision. All those (Sasikala’s claim that she has majority MLAs’ support) cannot be taken into consideration at all. The situation is not normal there. It appears the situation is abnormal,” Rosaiah told reporters.

“We don’t know what decision he will take and what would Delhi advise (him). Much depends on the advice from the Centre,” he said.

Sasikala last night called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Chennai and gave him the letter staking claim to form government and containing the names of supporting MLAs who elected her as AIADMK Legislature Party leader on Sunday. She also submitted individual letters of support furnished by her party MLAs.

Though there was no immediate word on what the Governor proposes to do, some reports suggested he wanted to obtain further legal opinion before taking any action. Rosaiah said he agreed that the delay on the part of the Governor to take decision may attract criticism.

“That is true… (there may be criticism that) the Governor is not acting independently,” he opined. He also felt that the Governor may ask the caretaker CM O Panneerselvam to prove majority in the Assembly in view of his claims that he can emerge victorious in the floor test.

“Though his (Panneerselvam’s) resignation has been accepted by the Governor, he is staking claim once again. So he may ask the CM to take opinion of the House (Assembly),” the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (undivided) said.

Rosaiah, a veteran Congress leader from AP, served as Governor of Tamil Nadu from 2011 to 2016. Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao was given additional charge of the southern state after Rosaiah retired.