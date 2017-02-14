Sasikala expels O Panneerselvam, AIADMK rebels

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala

Hours after V K Sasikala was convicted by the Supreme Court in the disproportionate case, which dashed her hopes of becoming chief minister, the AIADMK general secretary expelled O Panneeselvam and all the rebels supporting him including Education Minister K Pandiarajan and senior leader C Ponnaiyan. Refusing to concede ground, Sasikala had earlier sacked caretaker CM O Panneerselvam from the party’s primary membership and elected Edappadi K Palaniswami as Legislature Party Leader in a fast pace developments on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, representatives from Panneerselvam camp are likely to visit the Golden Bay resort in Koovathur, where party MLAs loyal to Sasikala have been camping, with an aim to garner support for the caretaker Chief Minister. Reacting to the apex court verdict in the DA case, Panneerselvam said: “Unfinished task left over by Amma must be fulfilled, therefore I urge AIADMK MLAs and ministers to resume their work.”

Presently, there are 10 MLAs in the Panneerselvam camp, including himself. In addition, he enjoys the support of 12 MPs, including from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

On the other hand, the Sasikala camp wrote to Governor C Vidyasagar Rao seeking his appointment at the earliest. Palaniswami is likely to meet the governor today and stake claim to form the government. It could still boil down to a floor test if Vidyasagar asks Palanisamy to prove his majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The halfway mark for attaining majority is 118 in the 235-seat House.