Tamil Nadu crisis: Sasikala has majority, what is Governor waiting for, asks Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Source: File) BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Source: File)

As the power struggle within the AIADMK shows no sign of abating, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday said that party general secretary VK Sasikala should be invited to form government as she has the overwhelming support of her MLAs. “Sasikala gave list of MLAs, Panneerselvam did not. She has majority. What is the Governor waiting for?” Swamy told ANI.

On Thursday, Sasikala, who was elected leader of the AIADMK legislature party last Sunday, visited the J Jayalalithaa memorial on Marina Beach before heading to Raj Bhavan. She handed the list of supporting MLAs to Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. Uncertainty prevailed over the raging issue as the Governor did not divulge on what he intends to do. However, there were indications though that he would send a report to Delhi and could even seek legal opinion.

In a House of 234 (minus the seat that has fallen vacant after the death of Jayalalithaa), the current strength of the AIADMK is 135. The Sasikala camp claims the support of 120 MLAs. Earlier, Panneerselvam, on his return home from Raj Bhavan, told reporters that “good things will happen” but did not elaborate.

Earlier, Swamy had accused Vidyasagar of being absent from his constitutional duty and letting the state suffer, referring to the delay in taking a decision in order to bring in normalcy in the state, which is reeling under deep political turmoil. Swamy had demanded that the Cabinet should pass a resolution to sack the governor.

On Tuesday night, Panneerselvam had launched a midnight rebellion against Sasikala, claiming that he was forced to resign from his post. Minutes after his startling revelations, he was sacked as the party treasurer. Having maintained a calm demeanor throughout his political career, his late night revolt against Sasikala seemed to have helped him gain widespread public support.

