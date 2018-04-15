AIADMK ready to face any election, says D Jayakumar

Tamil Nadu has been insisting that the court’s order to the Centre to formulate a “scheme” referred to the setting up of the CMB and the CWRC. Tamil Nadu has been insisting that the court’s order to the Centre to formulate a “scheme” referred to the setting up of the CMB and the CWRC.

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu today exuded confidence that it would do well in the forthcoming elections, including the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Senior party leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told reporters here that the party was ready to face any election, be it the local body or the Parliamentary or the state Assembly polls, which is due in 2021.

He also said the AIADMK government was implementing all the schemes launched by former chief minister, late J Jayalalithaa.

“The people are the best judge. The results desired by the Amma (Jayalalithaa) government have reached them. Since they will realise that at the time of the polls, whether local body or Parliamentary or the Assembly election, they will give their stamp of recognition to the AIADMK,” Jayakumar said. The local body polls in Tamil Nadu are due since 2016.

On the Cauvery issue, the minister expressed confidence that the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) will be constituted, in compliance with the Supreme court order on the water-sharing dispute involving the state and neighbouring Karnataka. Kerala and Puducherry are the other stakeholders in the dispute.

Following the February 16 apex court verdict, Tamil Nadu has been insisting that the court’s order to the Centre to formulate a “scheme” referred to the setting up of the CMB and the CWRC. The Tamil Nadu government has moved the top court, seeking contempt action against the Centre for its “failure” to frame the scheme for the constitution of the CMB and the CWRC within six weeks.

The court had, last week, asked the Centre to frame a draft Cauvery management scheme and file it by May 3 for the implementation of its order on water distribution. Jayakumar expressed confidence of securing a favourable verdict in the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App