AIADMK questions Pondicherry govt over need for Lt Guv’s nod for schemes

Opposition AIADMK on Saturday questioned the need for the Congress government here to send all files relating to welfare schemes included in the budget for the fiscal 2017-18, to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for approval. When all the schemes have already received the nod of the territorial Assembly during the budget session with financial allocation for the fiscal 2017-’18, what was the need to send the files to Lt Governor, AIADMK Legislature Wing leader A Anbalagan told reporters here.

He noted that the demand for grant of Rs 213.84 crore for implementing the free rice scheme for the financial year to cover all the 3.34 lakh families holding the ration cards was passed on the floor of the Assembly.

This is an example of how schemes projected in the budget were approved and funds earmarked for the government, he added.

“Therefore, where is the need for the government to send the files every month to the Lt Governor for approval and for allocation of funds to operate schemes like free rice and supply of garments free of cost during festivals,” Anbalagan said.

The AIADMK leader alleged the Congress government here was only “hoodwinking people by stating that implementation of the scheme was choked by the Lt Governor.”

