AIADMK praises Centre for its decision on Jallikattu 

AIADMK leader P Venugopal on Monday praised the role played by the central government in allowing Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. Observing that the tradition of Jallikattu goes back to 2000 years, Venugopal said its stoppage would have hurt the religious and cultural sentiments of Tamilians in India and abroad.

Venugopal, who is the AIADMK leader in Lok Sabha, thanked President Pranab Mukherjee and the Centre for their role and said it was because of them that the state had managed to come up with an ordinance leading to staging of the bull-taming sport.

“With the support of the Centre, an ordinance (for allowing Jallikattu) was brought in. I thank the Centre and the President for this gesture,” he said during a discussion on motion of thanks to President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament. The Centre had earlier cleared an ordinance on Jallikattu, paving the way for the Tamil Nadu government to promulgate to allow the ancient sport.