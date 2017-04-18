AIADMK patch-up bid suffers set back, OPS rigid on Sasikala’s ouster

Efforts for a patch-up between the rival AIADMK factions today hit a hurdle with rebel leader O Panneerselvam making talks conditional to the ouster of party general secretary VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran. Efforts for a patch-up between the rival AIADMK factions today hit a hurdle with rebel leader O Panneerselvam making talks conditional to the ouster of party general secretary VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran.

Efforts for a patch-up between the rival AIADMK factions today hit a hurdle with rebel leader O Panneerselvam making talks conditional to the ouster of party general secretary VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran. Panneerselvam made it clear that his group’s “basic principle” of keeping the party and the government free from the “clutches” of a single family cannot be compromised. His assertion came after late last night confabulations, including the one attended by several senior Tamil Nadu ministers, after which they appeared inclined to end the face-off with the Panneerselvam camp. An otherwise unassuming Panneerselvam had revolted against AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala in February last, alleging he was forced by her to resign as Chief Minister following party supremo J Jayalalithaa’s death last December.

Panneerselvam, a staunch Jayalalithaa loyalist, had filled in for her thrice–twice during her incarceration in corruption cases, and once when she lay on her death bed. “Our founder MGR (MG Ramachandran) and Amma (Jayalalithaa) created this party as one for the people and the cadre. This is a democratic organisation. If we don’t follow this path, it shall be an injustice to the people,” he told reporters in his native town Theni in south Tamil Nadu.

It was Panneerselvam who had first sent out signals of a possible rapprochement between the rival factions, a move which was promptly welcomed by the Sasikala camp followers. Sources in the Panneerselvam camp today said there was no likelihood of talks commencing if their key demand for ejecting Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, the AIADMK deputy general secretary, was not met.

Panneerselvam, who is scheduled to arrive here tonight, is expected to consult his AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) faction leaders on the future course of action. The Sasikala-Dhinakaran faction, meanwhile, remained non-committal on dumping the jailed leader and her deputy to pave way for the merger.

In an indication that the merger proposal may be stillborn, Sasikala loyalists want both her and Dhinakaran to continue in their respective posts. Party strongman from North Chennai P Vetrivel sought to downplay the importance of last night’s parleys on merger, saying it was “not a proper party meet” and that there was “nothing official” about it.

Noting that Dhinakaran was away in Bengaluru yesterday, he wanted to know how the meeting could have had his nod. “Ministers can meet, but how many district secretaries and party functionaries participated?” he asked, while speaking to journalists.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Palaniswami did not attend any of the parleys where members of his ministry discussed the possibility of a merger. Earlier in the day, AIADMK MLAs from the rival factions held informal meetings but what transpired was not yet known.

AIADMK presidium chairman and Minister K A Sengottaiyan, who met Palaniswami, said the Chief Minister stressed on unity between the two factions to take the ruling AIADMK and its government forward. Speculations have swirled in Tamil Nadu’s political circles about a possible pact between Palaniswami and Panneerselvam under which both VK Sasikala and Dhinakaran would be ousted.

Unconfirmed reports had it that under the arrangement Palaniswami would continue as Chief Minister while Panneerselvam would occupy the coveted post of AIADMK general secretary, which was held by J Jayalalithaa till her death.

Although Sasikala’s AIADMK (Amma) faction announced constitution of a team to hold talks with Panneerselvam camp, Vetrivel said its brief was only for conducting talks, indicating the final decision would be taken by the party’s top leadership.

Incidentally, the talk of a possible rapprochement between the bitterly divided party factions began yesterday, hours after the Delhi Police Dhinakaran for allegedly trying to bribe an Election Commission official in a bid to obtain the coveted “two-leaves” party symbol for his faction.

Sasikala had reinducted Dhinakaran, who was expelled from the AIADMK by Jayalalithaa, and appointed him the party’s deputy general secretary just before proceeding to Bengaluru to serve the remnant of her jail term after the Supreme Court upheld her conviction and sentence in February this year.

Dhinakaran also faces two FERA violation cases. There was reportedly disquiet in Tamil Nadu’s ruling party ever since Income Tax officials raided Health Minister Vijayabaskar’s premises and seized evidence of bribing voters for the bypoll to R K Nagar assembly seat.

The poll, scheduled for April 12, was countermanded by the Election Commission on April 9 amid allegations of rampant inducement and bribing of voters. Dhinakaran, a former MP, was the candidate of AIADMK (Amma) faction for the seat.

