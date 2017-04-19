AIADMK party symbol: No opposition to me in party, says TTV Dhinakaran

AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran. (File Photo) AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran. (File Photo)

Beleaguered AIADMK (Amma) Deputy General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran today said none in the party were against him, asserting that all party MLAs stood behind him.

“There is no opposition to me in the party,” he said, breaking his silence since influential section of Ministers revolted against him last night and decided to keep General Secretary V K Sasikala and him out of the party.

According to ‘Jaya Plus’ Tamil TV channel, Dhinakaran said a “good decision” will be taken in the interest of the party.

Party sources indicated that he was expected to appear at the Economic Offences court here later in the day on a case against him for alleged violation of FERA regulations.

Dhinakaran has called a meeting of party MLAs and District Secretaries at 3 pm today.

