AIADMK party symbol: M Thambidurai calls on Tamil Nadu Governor

Senior AIADMK leader and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai today met Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao amidst hectic political developments in the state concerning the ruling party.

Rajbhavan sources said that Thambidurai had sought an appointment with the Governor following which the meeting took place.

The sources, however, did not divulge further details.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes in the wake of changing dynamics in the ruling AIADMK where ministers in the V K Sasikala faction had revolted against their leader TTV Dhinakaran, deciding to keep his family away from the party.

They had also initiated the modalities of merging their faction headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami with the other led by former Chief Minister O Pannerselvam.

