AIADMK party symbol: In late night move, Delhi Police team serves notice to TTV Dinakaran to join probe

AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran. (File Photo) AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran. (File Photo)

Following a lookout notice issued against him on Tuesday, a team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch reached Chennai on Wednesday night and served a notice to former AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran to join the probe in the case involving his alleged bribing of an Election Commission official to get the party’s ‘two-leaves’ symbol.

News agency ANI reported that while the police team were issuing the notice, one of Dinakaran’s supporters tried to commit suicide outside his house by throwing an inflammable liquid on himself. ANI reported that the man is out of danger.

Earlier on Monday, a Delhi Court sent Sukesh Chandrashekhar to eight-day long police custody. Chandrashekhar was the alleged middleman who struck the deal of Rs 50 crore to help Dinakaran’s AIADMK faction keep the ‘two leaves’ poll symbol.

Delhi Crime Branch had reportedly recovered Rs 1.3 crore and two luxury cars from Chandrashekhar. Chandrasekhar, who was arrested from the Hyatt hotel on Sunday night, was produced at the residence of Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry, who allowed Delhi Police’s plea to interrogate the him for eight days.

In the FIR filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, Dinakaran was also named as an accused for allegedly offering bribes to EC officials for the ‘two leaves’ symbol.

The RK Nagar Assembly seat by-election was cancelled by the Election Commission following an alleged attempt by Dinakaran to bribe EC officials to get the party’s poll symbol.

