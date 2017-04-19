AIADMK party symbol case: Police issue lookout notice against Dinakaran, fear he may leave India

A lookout notice has been issued by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police early Wednesday morning against ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran. The Delhi Police fear that Dinakaran may leave the country. He is under investigation in a case of bribery wherein the Delhi Police have charged him with attempting to bribe an Election Commission official to obtain the two leave symbol for the Sasikala faction of the AIADMK.

A lookout notice essentially means that all exit points in the country – airports, train stations that are linked to neighbouring countries and sea ports, are alerted to lookout for the person and prevent his or her exit. DCP (Crime Branch) Madhur Verma has confirmed that a lookout notice has been issued against Dinakaran, who is the deputy general secretary of the AIADMK.

Dinakaran, however, has denied the charges of bribery. He has been accused of using alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who was arrested from a five-star hotel in south Delhi Sunday, with Rs 1.3 crore in cash.

“I haven’t bribed anyone. How can I do all this? I will face it (the charge) legally if I get a summons,” he said in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Dinakaran has reportedly called for a meeting of MLAs and District Secretaries at the AIADMK HQ in Royapettah, this afternoon.

