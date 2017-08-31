Opposition delegation meets President Ram Nath Kovind seeking floor test in Tamil Nadu Assembly

President Ram Nath Kovind. (File/Photo) President Ram Nath Kovind. (File/Photo)

Leaders of some opposition parties, led by the DMK, met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and requested him to direct Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to convene a floor test in the Assembly after 19 AIADMK MLAs withdrew their support to the Palaniswami dispensation. The delegation included CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI national secretary D Raja and Congress leader Anand Sharma.

Speaking to reporters, Raja said, “Tamil Nadu politics is in dire straits today and its foundation has been questioned. The governor should have acted in accordance with the Constitution by calling for a floor test.”

The DMK said it would continue to take up the issue with various authorities until the governor convenes a floor test.

“The ruling AIADMK only has the support of 113 MLAs pushing it below the majority mark. Whereas around 120 MLAs in the assembly are against the ruling party. We have explained it to the president,” DMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva said.

Responding to a question on AIADMK leaders claiming the rift was just “an internal issue”, DMK MP K Kanimozhi said it could not be called an internal issue even after MLAs withdrew their support.

“Every MLA has submitted the letter to the governor withdrawing their support. We cannot call it an internal issue of the party. When OPS demanded a floor test earlier, the governor called for it, but it is surprising why he has not taken action in this case,” Kanimozhi said.

The delegation included DMK MPs TKS Elangovan and R S Bharathi.

Following the merger of the two rival AIADMK factions led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and rebel leader O Panneerselvam (OPS), a former chief minister, 19 MLAs owing allegiance to sidelined party deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran withdrew support to the government.

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, the AIADMK has 134 MLAs. There is no one representing the R K Nagar constituency following the death of J Jayalalithaa which triggered feud in the AIADMK.

The DMK has 89 seats, Congress eight and IUML one.

