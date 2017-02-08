O Panneerselvam supporter puts out poll on Twitter asking if he should continue as CM

O Panneerselvam addressing media after end of a meditation in front of late J Jayalalithaa’s burial site at the Marina Beach in Chennai on Tuesday. PTI Photo O Panneerselvam addressing media after end of a meditation in front of late J Jayalalithaa’s burial site at the Marina Beach in Chennai on Tuesday. PTI Photo

Hours after revolting against AIADMK party general secretary VK Sasikala on Tuesday, a supporter of the acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam put out a poll on Twitter titled ‘People’s Survey’, where he asked, “Should hon CM continue the post to lead TamilNadu?” The poll was published 17 hours back and, at the time of filing this story, the poll had garnered 42, 430 votes with 6 more hours remaining.

In a startling revelation on Tuesday that rocked AIADMK, O Panneerselvam stood up against party general secretary Sasikala and claimed that he was forced to resign from his post of chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

People’s survey.

Should hon CM continue the post to lead TamilNadu? — திரு O. Pannerselvam (@CMOTamilNadu) February 7, 2017

After his surprise visit to Amma’s memorial, the acting chief minister held a press briefing where he spilled the beans behind his resignation and said he was not informed in advance about the legislature party meeting held on Sunday and the decision to elect Sasikala as the leader was communicated to him at the last moment.

