AIADMK MPs create ruckus, force Lok Sabha to adjourn till tomorrow

AIADMK members protest inside Parliament complex on Tuesday over the Cauvery issue. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain) AIADMK members protest inside Parliament complex on Tuesday over the Cauvery issue. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain)

With no resolution in sight over the demand by the AIADMK for an early constitution of the Cauvery water management board, Lok Sabha Tuesday failed to transact any business for the 19th consecutive working day.

Protesting AIADMK members forced Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the House till tomorrow as they trooped into the Well holding placards and raised slogans against the government. Union Minister Rajnath Singh, however, was able to make a brief statement before the House over Monday’s violence that claimed the lives of nine people. He said the government is committed to protecting the interests of SC/ST and advised all state administrations to ensure that there was no breach of law & order.

“I wish to inform the House that the Government of India was not party in that case. Through the House, I want to assure the people that there has been no dilution whatsoever by my government, rather after coming to power and examining the SC/ST prevention Atrocities Act, we have taken a decision to strengthen it,” he said.

Interestingly, when Mahajan requested those in favour of taking up the pending no-confidence motions to return to their seats, the entire Opposition, barring the protesting AIADMK members, complied. The House still adjourned due to the ruckus created by the AIADMK members.

Four no-confidence motions are pending before the Speaker’s Chair, with AIADMK threatening to file a fifth on Monday. The other four motions were filed by the TDP, YSR Congress, CPI(M) and Congress.

TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Parliament on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain) TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Parliament on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain)

Members of the Telugu Desam Party, which has been pressing for a special category status for Andhra Pradesh, were present in full strength as party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was in attendance today.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till tomorrow.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd