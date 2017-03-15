AIADMK MP wants CBI to probe Jayalaithaa’s ‘mysterious’ death

Jayalalithaa’s body at Rajaji Hall in Chennai. Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran. Jayalalithaa’s body at Rajaji Hall in Chennai. Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran.

Lok Sabha saw noisy scenes after question hour Tuesday when an AIADMK member, P R Sundaram, demanded a CBI inquiry into what he described as the “mysterious” death of then Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. All AIADMK members present in the House sprang to their feet the moment Sundaram rose to raise the matter. They raised a din so loud that Sundaram could be heard only on the acoustic system. Sundaram is identified with the AIADMK faction led by former chief minister O Panneerselvam. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar responded to Sundaram by saying the matter is of great concern, but he pointed out that the state government has already ordered an inquiry and the Centre can step in only after its report has been received.

Sundaram said: “Amma was admitted in Apollo Hospital for 75 days, but no one was permitted to meet Amma during her stay. At the time of admission, it was said Amma was suffering from fever and dehydration. After that a statement was released, which [said] Amma was no more alive as she suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. We do not believe this statement, as it is not true. We have strong suspicion in the way how Amma died all of a sudden. We want the CBI to inquire into the mystery surrounding the death of Amma”.

Another AIADMK member, V Sathyabama, associated herself with Sundaram. Thereafter, AIADMK floor leader P Venugopal rose to speak, but Mahajan ruled: “Every notice of adjournment motion cannot be discussed today. You may raise it tomorrow, not today.”

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Chemicals & Fertilisers Ananth Kumar said: “The sad and sudden demise of our great leader of Tamil Nadu, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Puratchi Thalaivi Jayalalithaa Amma, is a matter is great concern to this House and to the entire country. There is a feeling that the death has happened in mysterious circumstances. The state of Tamil Nadu has already ordered an investigation into the sad demise of Madam Jayalalithaa. The report of the investigation ordered by the state government has to come before Centre will take any further action. Therefore, we are with them in their grief and sorrow.”

