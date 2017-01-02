AIADMK MP Thambidurai urges Sasikala to ‘immediately’ take over as Tamil Nadu CM

AIADMK general secretary Sasikala. (PTI Photo) AIADMK general secretary Sasikala. (PTI Photo)

Two days after Sasikala Natarajan took charge as AIADMK general secretary, AIADMK MP and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Thambidurai has urged her to accept the wishes of the cadres and “immediately” take over as chief minister of Tamil Nadu, according to ANI. The appeal for Sasikala to take charge as CM follows her emotional speech to the AIADMK members on Saturday.

Watch What Else is Making News



In a letter issued to the media, Thambidurai, who is AIADMK propaganda secretary, wrote: “When the country is going to face parliamentary election in two years, our party AIADMK has to function very effectively to get the wholehearted support of the people, and to continue to win the election, as was done by Puratchi Thalaivar and Puratchi Thalaivi, I emphatically request that Respected Chinnamma has to immediately take over the leadership of the Government, as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.”

Earlier, Revenue Minister Udayakumar and AIADMK spokesperson Ponnaiyan had made a similar call for Sasikala to assume the charge of the government.

O Pannerselvam is the current Tamil Nadu CM. He took charge soon after the demise of J Jayalalithaa on December 5 last year.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd