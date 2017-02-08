AIADMK MLAs out of bounds amid speculation of ‘poaching’

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala. PTI Photo AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala. PTI Photo

AIADMK MLAs Wednesday remained mostly inaccessible amid speculation that the legislators were being taken to undisclosed locations to prevent “poaching” by the rival camp. A senior AIADMK leader, however, said the MLAs are in Chennai and they are not being taken anywhere.

“A section of them are staying put at the Poes Garden residence of party supremo VK Sasikala,” he said.

Asked why the legislators are inaccessible, he told PTI, “Under the present circumstances, it is quite reasonable for a political party to take some steps. What is happening now, is quite normal.”

He, however, said the “MLAs continue to be in Chennai and claims that they may be flown to Delhi or elsewhere does not arise now.”

Asked if his party had any information on the arrival of Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, he said, “nothing”. AIADMK spokesperson C R Saraswathi has claimed that the ruling party has the support of 131 legislators and they had attended the meeting chaired by Sasikala to discuss the fallout of the revolt by caretaker Chief Minister O Panneeselvam.