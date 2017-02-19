AIADMK MLA says he is receiving threat calls

A local AIADMK MLA on Sunday alleged he was receiving threat calls over phone for voting in favour of Edappadi K Palaniswami government in the Assembly. Amman K Arjunan, who visited his Coimbatore South constituency, told reporters that he and his wife were being threatened over phone by some persons, using foul language for voting in favour of the confidence motion moved by Palaniswami in the assembly on Saturday.

When he was talking to the public, some persons called on phone and asked what he was eating, rice or anything else, he said. Arjunan claimed that some persons belonging to DMK in the guise of public abused him and his mother. His wife was also receiving such threatening calls.

The MLA said he voted for Palanisamy to continue the ‘good governance provided by late chief minister Jayalalithaa’ and accused DMK members of deliberately creating a ruckus in the assembly. Asked about two other AIADMK MLAs from the city V C Arukutty and Arunkumar joining the camp led by former chief minister O Paneerselvam, he said “They have gone to his side for some reasons. Both will return and support Palaniswami government. Arjunan said he would lodge a police complaint against those who were threatening and abusing him and his family members.